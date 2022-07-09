Mission Advancement (NYSE:MACC) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Mission Advancement Corp. (NYSE:MACC – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.80 and last traded at $9.80. Approximately 5,005 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 95,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average of $9.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mission Advancement in the first quarter worth about $10,076,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Mission Advancement by 3.3% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 827,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,100,000 after buying an additional 26,719 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in Mission Advancement during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,287,000. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Mission Advancement during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,109,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mission Advancement during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,448,000. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Mission Advancement Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Mission Advancement Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

