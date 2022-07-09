Abingdon Health (LON:ABDX) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Shares of Abingdon Health Plc (LON:ABDX – Get Rating) traded down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 9.66 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 10.50 ($0.13). 364,594 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 805,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.28 ($0.14).
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 10.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 14.49.
Abingdon Health Company Profile (LON:ABDX)
See Also
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Abingdon Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abingdon Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.