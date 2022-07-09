Abingdon Health (LON:ABDX) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Shares of Abingdon Health Plc (LON:ABDX – Get Rating) traded down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 9.66 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 10.50 ($0.13). 364,594 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 805,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.28 ($0.14).

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 10.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 14.49.

Abingdon Health Plc develops, manufactures, and distributes diagnostic devices worldwide. It offers AbC-19 Rapid Test, a COVID-19 IgG rapid antibody test; nucleic acid lateral flow immunoassays; Seralite, a rapid lateral flow test for the quantitative measurement of kappa and lambda immunoglobulin free light chains in serum; and AppDx, a customizable image capturing technology that transforms a smartphone into a self-sufficient and standalone lateral-flow reader.

