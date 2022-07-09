ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXM) Shares Down 0.7%

ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXM – Get Rating) shares were down 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $34.27 and last traded at $34.41. Approximately 39,404 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $34.64.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.10 and its 200-day moving average is $32.99.
