FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:QMAR) Trading 0% Higher

FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:QMAR – Get Rating) traded up 0% on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.02 and last traded at $19.98. 46,149 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 33,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.97.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.31.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:QMAR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned about 0.68% of FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

