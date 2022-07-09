Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

AMG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $162.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.00.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

AMG opened at $119.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.33. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52-week low of $112.38 and a 52-week high of $191.62.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.80 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 22.84%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group will post 18.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 6.8% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Affiliated Managers Group (Get Rating)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.