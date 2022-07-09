Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Cut to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WRE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $20.43 on Wednesday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $20.37 and a twelve month high of $26.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.25 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 566.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 230.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 43,967 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,843,000 after buying an additional 10,779 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $481,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 70,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

