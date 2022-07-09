Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Usio, Inc. Increased by Barrington Research (NASDAQ:USIO)

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Usio in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 5th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Usio’s current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Usio’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Get Usio alerts:

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $18.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.35 million. Usio had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 1.84%.

USIO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Usio in a report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded Usio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of USIO stock opened at $2.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $52.61 million, a P/E ratio of -34.33 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.13. Usio has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $8.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USIO. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Usio during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Usio during the first quarter worth $50,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Usio during the first quarter worth $148,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Usio by 10.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 5,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in Usio during the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

Usio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Usio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.