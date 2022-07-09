Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Croda International Plc’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:COIHY)

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Croda International in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.51. The consensus estimate for Croda International’s current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share.

Get Croda International alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Croda International from GBX 6,600 ($79.92) to GBX 6,000 ($72.66) in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6,000.00.

Shares of Croda International stock opened at $42.21 on Thursday. Croda International has a twelve month low of $35.37 and a twelve month high of $71.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.58.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.3263 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 1.17%.

Croda International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.