FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Issued By Raymond James

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Finning International in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now expects that the company will earn $2.60 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.55. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Finning International’s current full-year earnings is $2.82 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Finning International’s FY2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.67 billion.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Finning International from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Finning International from C$38.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$45.00.

Finning International stock opened at C$26.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.87. Finning International has a fifty-two week low of C$24.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$31.56 and its 200-day moving average price is C$34.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.52.

In other news, Senior Officer David William Cummings sold 2,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.37, for a total transaction of C$90,165.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,607 shares in the company, valued at C$3,257,145.59. Also, Director Harold N. Kvisle bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$32.65 per share, with a total value of C$97,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,240,700. Insiders have bought 8,800 shares of company stock worth $254,134 over the last ninety days.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

