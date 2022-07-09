Raymond James Comments on Trilogy Metals Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ)

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trilogy Metals in a research report issued on Thursday, July 7th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Trilogy Metals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Trilogy Metals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02).

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Trilogy Metals from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ opened at $0.73 on Friday. Trilogy Metals has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $2.44. The company has a market cap of $105.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Trilogy Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trilogy Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Trilogy Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in Trilogy Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. lifted its stake in Trilogy Metals by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,352,121 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 93,492 shares in the last quarter. 28.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

