Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Raised by Analyst

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.91. The consensus estimate for Raymond James’ current full-year earnings is $7.46 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Raymond James’ FY2023 earnings at $9.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.50 EPS.

RJF has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.87.

Raymond James stock opened at $90.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.10. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $81.96 and a fifty-two week high of $117.37.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 295,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at about $603,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Raymond James by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 199,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,733,000 after acquiring an additional 10,311 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Raymond James by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,330,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,608,000 after acquiring an additional 240,552 shares during the period. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $601,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,870.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

