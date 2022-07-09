E.On (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €9.80 by Jefferies Financial Group

E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) has been assigned a €9.80 ($10.21) price target by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €13.00 ($13.54) target price on shares of E.On in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.80 ($13.33) price target on shares of E.On in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.54) price target on shares of E.On in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group set a €10.25 ($10.68) price target on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America set a €12.10 ($12.60) price target on shares of E.On in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of EOAN stock opened at €8.18 ($8.53) on Thursday. E.On has a 12-month low of €6.70 ($6.98) and a 12-month high of €10.80 ($11.25). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €9.32 and a 200 day moving average price of €10.63.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

