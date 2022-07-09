GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €38.00 by Barclays

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) received a €38.00 ($39.58) price target from Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.79% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($31.25) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($41.67) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($47.92) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($43.75) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.00 ($35.42) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of G1A opened at €33.69 ($35.09) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion and a PE ratio of 18.98. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €31.97 ($33.30) and a one year high of €48.55 ($50.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €35.44 and its 200 day moving average price is €38.82.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

