GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €38.00 by Barclays

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2022

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1AGet Rating) received a €38.00 ($39.58) price target from Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.79% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($31.25) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($41.67) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($47.92) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($43.75) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.00 ($35.42) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of G1A opened at €33.69 ($35.09) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion and a PE ratio of 18.98. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €31.97 ($33.30) and a one year high of €48.55 ($50.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €35.44 and its 200 day moving average price is €38.82.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (Get Rating)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

