Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) PT Set at €145.00 by Barclays

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) has been given a €145.00 ($151.04) target price by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SU. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €140.00 ($145.83) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($171.88) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €145.00 ($151.04) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €132.00 ($137.50) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($177.08) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

EPA SU opened at €117.24 ($122.13) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €123.61 and its 200-day moving average price is €141.72. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52 week low of €64.88 ($67.58) and a 52 week high of €76.34 ($79.52).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

