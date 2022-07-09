Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €100.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) received a €100.00 ($104.17) price target from equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €107.00 ($111.46) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €87.00 ($90.63) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America set a €85.00 ($88.54) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €112.00 ($116.67) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €100.00 ($104.17) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €76.04 ($79.21) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €78.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of €83.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.91, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.17. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €67.58 ($70.40) and a one year high of €100.42 ($104.60). The stock has a market cap of $45.78 billion and a PE ratio of 2.39.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

