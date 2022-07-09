Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) PT Set at €60.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3 – Get Rating) received a €60.00 ($62.50) price objective from equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price suggests a potential downside of 11.43% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €97.00 ($101.04) price target on Porsche Automobil in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America set a €90.00 ($93.75) price target on Porsche Automobil in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

ETR PAH3 opened at €67.74 ($70.56) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 12.11 and a current ratio of 12.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.49. Porsche Automobil has a one year low of €61.36 ($63.92) and a one year high of €97.66 ($101.73). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €71.71 and a 200-day moving average price of €79.53.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

