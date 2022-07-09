MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €240.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) received a €240.00 ($250.00) price objective from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.75% from the company’s previous close.

MTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €255.00 ($265.63) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €230.00 ($239.58) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €212.00 ($220.83) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Barclays set a €238.00 ($247.92) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €194.00 ($202.08) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of MTX opened at €175.50 ($182.81) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €179.64 and a 200-day moving average of €190.32. MTU Aero Engines has a one year low of €161.55 ($168.28) and a one year high of €221.10 ($230.31). The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion and a PE ratio of 41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.52, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

