Vinci (EPA:DG) Given a €112.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Vinci (EPA:DG – Get Rating) has been assigned a €112.00 ($116.67) target price by Barclays in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DG. UBS Group set a €115.00 ($119.79) target price on Vinci in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €114.00 ($118.75) target price on Vinci in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €105.00 ($109.38) target price on Vinci in a research report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($129.17) target price on Vinci in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($114.58) price objective on Vinci in a research report on Monday, June 20th.

Get Vinci alerts:

Shares of EPA:DG opened at €88.18 ($91.85) on Thursday. Vinci has a 12-month low of €69.54 ($72.44) and a 12-month high of €88.80 ($92.50). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €88.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of €92.10.

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.