Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) PT Set at €195.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) received a €195.00 ($203.13) price target from investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.29% from the company’s previous close.

HNR1 has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €205.00 ($213.54) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Monday, June 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €194.00 ($202.08) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €180.00 ($187.50) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($192.71) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €174.00 ($181.25) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of HNR1 opened at €139.00 ($144.79) on Thursday. Hannover Rück has a fifty-two week low of €94.75 ($98.70) and a fifty-two week high of €116.37 ($121.22). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €140.70 and a 200-day moving average price of €153.85.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

