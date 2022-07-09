Safran (EPA:SAF) PT Set at €95.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Safran (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) received a €95.00 ($98.96) target price from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €125.00 ($130.21) price objective on shares of Safran in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €137.00 ($142.71) price objective on shares of Safran in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays set a €140.00 ($145.83) price objective on shares of Safran in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($145.83) target price on shares of Safran in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

Safran stock opened at €99.42 ($103.56) on Thursday. Safran has a 1 year low of €67.17 ($69.97) and a 1 year high of €92.36 ($96.21). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €95.50 and its 200-day moving average is €103.22.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

