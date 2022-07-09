Critical Analysis: Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) vs. First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) and First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and First BanCorp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina 19.90% 10.06% 0.90% First BanCorp. 32.77% 15.21% 1.50%

This table compares Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and First BanCorp.’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina $72.10 million 2.12 $15.13 million $2.53 10.67 First BanCorp. $915.87 million 2.93 $281.02 million $1.45 9.37

First BanCorp. has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina. First BanCorp. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. First BanCorp. pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina pays out 28.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First BanCorp. pays out 33.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years and First BanCorp. has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.1% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.8% of First BanCorp. shares are held by institutional investors. 18.6% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of First BanCorp. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and First BanCorp., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina 0 0 0 0 N/A First BanCorp. 0 0 2 0 3.00

First BanCorp. has a consensus target price of $16.33, indicating a potential upside of 20.27%. Given First BanCorp.’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First BanCorp. is more favorable than Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina.

Risk and Volatility

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First BanCorp. has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First BanCorp. beats Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile (Get Rating)

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds. The company's loan products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, construction and land development, single-family residential, residential mortgage, and individual taxpayer identification number mortgage loans, as well as agricultural loans. It also provides investment counseling and non-deposit investment products, such as stocks, bonds, mutual funds, tax deferred annuities, and related brokerage services; and real estate appraisal and brokerage services. In addition, the company operates as a clearing-house for the provision of appraisal services for community banks; and acquires, manages, and disposes real property, other collateral, and other assets obtained in the ordinary course of collecting debts, as well as offers insurance agency services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 17 banking offices located in Lincolnton, Newton, Denver, Catawba, Conover, Maiden, Claremont, Hiddenite, Hickory, Charlotte, Cornelius, Mooresville, Raleigh, and Cary, North Carolina. The company also operates loan production offices in Charlotte, Denver, Salisbury, and Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newton, North Carolina.

First BanCorp. Company Profile (Get Rating)

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations. The Commercial and Corporate Banking segment offers commercial real estate and construction loans, floor plan financing, and cash and business management services. The Mortgage Banking segment engages in the origination, sale, and servicing of various residential mortgage loan products and related hedging activities; and acquisition and sale of mortgages in the secondary markets. The Consumer (Retail) Banking segment provides auto, boat, and personal loans; credit cards; lines of credit; deposit products comprising interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and retail certificates of deposit (CDs); finance leasing and insurance agency services. The Treasury and Investments segment offers funding and liquidity management services. The United States Operations segment provides checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as retail CDs; and residential mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, and term and construction loans, as well as Internet banking, cash management, remote data capture, and automated clearing house transaction services. The Virgin Islands Operations segment is involved in consumer, commercial lending, and deposit-taking activities. The company operates 64 branches in Puerto Rico, 8 branches in the U.S. Virgin Islands and British Virgin Islands, and 11 branches in the state of Florida. First BanCorp. was founded in 1948 and is based in Santurce, Puerto Rico.

