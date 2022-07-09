Head-To-Head Survey: Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) and BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI)

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) and BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Fiesta Restaurant Group and BurgerFi International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiesta Restaurant Group 3.04% -1.80% -0.67% BurgerFi International -123.28% -11.47% -7.90%

Fiesta Restaurant Group has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BurgerFi International has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.8% of Fiesta Restaurant Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.2% of BurgerFi International shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Fiesta Restaurant Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of BurgerFi International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fiesta Restaurant Group and BurgerFi International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fiesta Restaurant Group $357.28 million 0.51 $10.37 million $0.42 16.76 BurgerFi International $68.87 million 1.05 -$121.49 million ($7.36) -0.44

Fiesta Restaurant Group has higher revenue and earnings than BurgerFi International. BurgerFi International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fiesta Restaurant Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Fiesta Restaurant Group and BurgerFi International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fiesta Restaurant Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 BurgerFi International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fiesta Restaurant Group presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 113.07%. BurgerFi International has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 161.54%. Given BurgerFi International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BurgerFi International is more favorable than Fiesta Restaurant Group.

Summary

Fiesta Restaurant Group beats BurgerFi International on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group (Get Rating)

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 138 company owned Pollo Tropical restaurants in Florida; 143 company owned Taco Cabana restaurants in Texas; and franchised 24 Pollo Tropical restaurants in the Puerto Rico, Panama, Guyana, Bahamas, Ecuador, and Florida, as well as franchised Taco Cabana restaurants six in New Mexico. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About BurgerFi International (Get Rating)

BurgerFi International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and frnachises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, and others. As of December 31, 2021, it operated approximately 118 BurgerFi restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Opes Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to BurgerFi International, Inc. in December 2020. BurgerFi International, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in North Palm Beach, Florida.

