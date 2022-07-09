Critical Contrast: Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) and CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Rating) and CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Salarius Pharmaceuticals and CureVac’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Salarius Pharmaceuticals $1.84 million 6.69 -$12.77 million ($0.37) -0.59 CureVac $115.57 million 23.64 -$462.03 million N/A N/A

Salarius Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CureVac.

Profitability

This table compares Salarius Pharmaceuticals and CureVac’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salarius Pharmaceuticals N/A -42.39% -40.53% CureVac N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Salarius Pharmaceuticals and CureVac, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Salarius Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 CureVac 2 1 1 0 1.75

Salarius Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,723.99%. CureVac has a consensus price target of $30.67, suggesting a potential upside of 110.05%. Given Salarius Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Salarius Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than CureVac.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.4% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CureVac has a beta of 3.42, meaning that its stock price is 242% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing epigenetic-based cancer treatments. Its lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), a small molecular inhibitor which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as Ewing sarcoma. The company also offers SP-3164, a small molecular protein degrader for the treatment of hematological and solid tumors. It has a strategic partnership with The University of Utah Research Foundation for the exclusive license with respect to patent rights protecting SP-2577 and related compounds; HLB Life Sciences to develop, produce, manufacture, use, and sell the drug in South Korea; and Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas for product development activities, as well as a research partnership with the Cancer Epigenetics Institute at Fox Chase Cancer Center to identify new indications and biomarkers for SP-2577. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

CureVac Company Profile (Get Rating)

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratiory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza. The company also develops RNA-based cancer immunotherapies, including CV8102, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for treating cutaneous melanoma and adenoidcystic carcinoma, as well as squamous cell cancer of skin, head, and neck. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tübingen, Germany.

