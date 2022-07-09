HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Receives $22.88 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.88.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded HireRight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on HireRight from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on HireRight to $18.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on HireRight from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on HireRight from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

In other HireRight news, Director Stone Point Capital Llc acquired 22,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.49 per share, with a total value of $325,083.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,874,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,576,315.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark F. Dzialga acquired 6,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $105,069.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,752.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,208,931 shares of company stock valued at $17,755,063 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new stake in HireRight in the fourth quarter valued at $475,518,000. Stone Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in HireRight in the fourth quarter valued at $264,839,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of HireRight by 44.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,405,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,137,000 after acquiring an additional 741,909 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HireRight in the fourth quarter valued at $26,695,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HireRight in the fourth quarter valued at $24,176,000.

HRT stock opened at $14.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.54. HireRight has a fifty-two week low of $10.66 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

