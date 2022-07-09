Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Receives $64.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.33.

A number of research firms have commented on GDEN. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $66.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 161.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Golden Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 129.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDEN opened at $39.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.85. Golden Entertainment has a twelve month low of $38.21 and a twelve month high of $59.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 2.57.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.63. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 55.22%. The firm had revenue of $273.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.60 million. Analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Golden Entertainment (Get Rating)

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, and Distributed Gaming. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment comprises of destination casino resort properties that include various food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.