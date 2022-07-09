Brokerages Set CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Price Target at $72.80

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.80.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDNA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Stephens assumed coverage on CareDx in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

CDNA stock opened at $26.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.64 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.63. CareDx has a 52 week low of $19.34 and a 52 week high of $89.19.

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.07). CareDx had a negative net margin of 16.09% and a negative return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $79.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.63 million. On average, analysts predict that CareDx will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Grace Colon sold 5,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $119,168.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,031.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in CareDx by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 59,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

