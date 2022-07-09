TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Receives C$16.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$16.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TA shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.00 target price on shares of TransAlta in a report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TransAlta to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. CSFB increased their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Get TransAlta alerts:

Shares of TSE:TA opened at C$15.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79. TransAlta has a one year low of C$11.87 and a one year high of C$15.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.08 billion and a PE ratio of -11.36.

TransAlta ( TSE:TA Get Rating ) (NYSE:TAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.47. The business had revenue of C$735.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that TransAlta will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is presently -14.32%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jane Nyla Fedoretz sold 84,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.27, for a total transaction of C$1,200,991.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$964,837.51. Also, Senior Officer Kerry Lynn O’reilly sold 103,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.01, for a total transaction of C$1,444,618.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$945,229.24.

TransAlta Company Profile (Get Rating)

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.