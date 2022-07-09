Analysts Set Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) Target Price at $5.78

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.78.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Westpark Capital upgraded Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Paysafe from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Paysafe from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

NYSE PSFE opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Paysafe has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $11.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.07.

Paysafe ( NYSE:PSFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Paysafe had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 82.69%. The business had revenue of $367.67 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paysafe will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the 4th quarter worth about $917,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Paysafe by 349.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Paysafe by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Paysafe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paysafe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

