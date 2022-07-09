Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) Receives £146.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is £148.50 ($179.83).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a £134.50 ($162.87) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Friday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a £138 ($167.11) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £129 ($156.21) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a £150 ($181.64) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of FLTR stock opened at GBX 8,122 ($98.35) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £14.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -34.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Flutter Entertainment has a 1-year low of GBX 7,600 ($92.03) and a 1-year high of £162.75 ($197.08). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8,691.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 9,507.30.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

