Brokerages Set Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Price Target at $80.13

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.13.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CNQ shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. TD Securities upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $49.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.02. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $29.53 and a 52-week high of $70.60.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 24.71%. Analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.583 dividend. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 232.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 330.3% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 68.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

