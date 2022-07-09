Analysts Set OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) Price Target at GBX 732.40

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 732.40 ($8.87).

OSB has been the subject of several research reports. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on shares of OSB Group from GBX 645 ($7.81) to GBX 790 ($9.57) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of OSB Group from GBX 755 ($9.14) to GBX 790 ($9.57) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 650 ($7.87) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of OSB stock opened at GBX 479.20 ($5.80) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 506.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 531.03. The company has a market capitalization of £2.12 billion and a PE ratio of 638.93. OSB Group has a 12-month low of GBX 407 ($4.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 608.50 ($7.37).

In related news, insider April Talintyre sold 150,000 shares of OSB Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 605 ($7.33), for a total value of £907,500 ($1,098,934.37).

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, bespoke and specialist residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

