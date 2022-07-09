Brokerages Set Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Price Target at $6.22

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.14.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BBVA. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.40 ($6.67) to €6.00 ($6.25) in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.00 ($6.25) to €5.80 ($6.04) in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 48,883,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522,954 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 675.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,542,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,620 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,299,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,225,000 after acquiring an additional 651,906 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,946,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,835,000 after acquiring an additional 414,352 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 97.9% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 834,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,750,000 after acquiring an additional 413,011 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE BBVA opened at $4.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.56. The company has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $7.26.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 9.94%. As a group, research analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

