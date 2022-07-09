Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Receives $23.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.50.

CLMT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cowen lifted their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. TheStreet downgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ CLMT opened at $10.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.75. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $17.43. The company has a market cap of $812.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.22.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners ( NASDAQ:CLMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.82) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLMT. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 9,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 226,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

