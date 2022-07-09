Brokerages Set Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) PT at $37.71

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2022

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAFGet Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.71.

CDUAF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

OTCMKTS CDUAF opened at $29.54 on Wednesday. Canadian Utilities has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.44.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF)

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.