Brokerages Set Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) PT at $37.71

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.71.

CDUAF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

OTCMKTS CDUAF opened at $29.54 on Wednesday. Canadian Utilities has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.44.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

