Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF (BATS:RTAI) Trading Up 0%

Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF (BATS:RTAI – Get Rating) was up 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.57 and last traded at $22.56. Approximately 798 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.55.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.85.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.