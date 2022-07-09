Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF (BATS:RTAI) Trading Up 0%

Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF (BATS:RTAI – Get Rating) was up 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.57 and last traded at $22.56. Approximately 798 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.55.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.85.
