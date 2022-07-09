Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCD) Trading Down 0.4%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCD – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $77.83 and last traded at $78.28. Approximately 256 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 4,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.62.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.89 and its 200 day moving average is $92.86.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.