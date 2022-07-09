Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF (NYSEARCA:NVQ) Trading 0.2% Higher

Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF (NYSEARCA:NVQ – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.87 and last traded at $29.87. 20 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.81.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.23.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF (NYSEARCA:NVQ – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 6.59% of Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

