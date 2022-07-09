iShares MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MBB) Stock Price Down 0.4%

iShares MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MBB – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $96.90 and last traded at $97.02. Approximately 996,331 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 2,277,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.41.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.41.

