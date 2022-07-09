CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) PT Raised to C$3.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 48.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.30 to C$3.60 in a report on Monday, May 16th. National Bankshares upgraded CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$3.35 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Raymond James lowered CES Energy Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$3.25 to C$3.35 in a report on Monday, March 14th. National Bank Financial upgraded CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.47.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

CES Energy Solutions stock opened at C$2.35 on Thursday. CES Energy Solutions has a twelve month low of C$1.36 and a twelve month high of C$3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$600.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.02.

CES Energy Solutions ( TSE:CEU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$401.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$395.93 million. Equities analysts predict that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.3451852 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Philip Scherman bought 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.35 per share, with a total value of C$98,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 341,069 shares in the company, valued at C$801,512.15. Insiders have acquired a total of 48,222 shares of company stock worth $114,324 over the last three months.

About CES Energy Solutions (Get Rating)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.