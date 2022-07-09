Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Receives $117.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DNKEY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 135.00 to 126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Danske Bank A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Danske Bank A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Danske Bank A/S to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 96.00 to 95.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Danske Bank A/S stock opened at $6.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23. Danske Bank A/S has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $10.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Danske Bank A/S ( OTCMKTS:DNKEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter.

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers corporate finance services, investment and debt capital markets products, merger and acquisition advisory services, equity and loan capital markets services, international payments, cash management, credit transfer, and supply chain and trade finance services.

