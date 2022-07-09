Brokerages Set Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) PT at $83.20

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.20.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRMB shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of TRMB opened at $59.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.19 and a 200-day moving average of $69.07. Trimble has a one year low of $55.65 and a one year high of $96.49. The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. Trimble had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $993.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Trimble will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Sweet bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.28 per share, for a total transaction of $93,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,946.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Sweet bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.25 per share, with a total value of $38,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,568.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 2,300 shares of company stock valued at $144,364 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,575,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,989,305,000 after purchasing an additional 342,426 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,849,775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,359,823,000 after purchasing an additional 315,596 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,276,792 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $896,033,000 after purchasing an additional 273,407 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,512,207 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $741,152,000 after purchasing an additional 555,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,194,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $591,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

