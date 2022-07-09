NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Receives C$14.31 Consensus PT from Brokerages

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.31.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NFI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on NFI Group from C$11.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities reduced their price target on NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$13.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. CIBC reduced their price target on NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on NFI Group from C$15.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares cut NFI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$19.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

In other NFI Group news, Director Adam L. Gray purchased 334,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$12.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,119,808.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,452,041 shares in the company, valued at C$116,449,145.12. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 445,900 shares of company stock worth $5,473,917.

Shares of NFI opened at C$13.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.25, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.88. NFI Group has a 52-week low of C$10.39 and a 52-week high of C$31.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion and a PE ratio of -14.77.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.59) by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$581.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$631.13 million. Equities research analysts predict that NFI Group will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

