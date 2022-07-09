Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Receives C$24.31 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$24.31.
A number of brokerages have commented on KMP.UN. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$24.75 to C$23.75 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$23.50 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th.
Killam Apartment REIT stock opened at C$16.89 on Wednesday. Killam Apartment REIT has a 52-week low of C$16.48 and a 52-week high of C$24.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$18.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.09. The firm has a market cap of C$1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 5.95.
Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.
Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily