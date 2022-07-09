GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Receives $57.43 Average Target Price from Analysts

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.43.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GDS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on GDS from $71.50 to $48.90 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised GDS to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Cowen reduced their price objective on GDS from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on GDS from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

NASDAQ:GDS opened at $30.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.46. GDS has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $75.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.61 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $353.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.91 million. GDS had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 18.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GDS will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDS. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of GDS by 5.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 339,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,201,000 after buying an additional 18,852 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in GDS by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in GDS by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GDS by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 8,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in GDS by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 26,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

