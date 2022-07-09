Analysts Set bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) PT at $12.17

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.17.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLUE. StockNews.com began coverage on bluebird bio in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on bluebird bio from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wedbush reduced their target price on bluebird bio from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on bluebird bio to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen downgraded bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,199,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,972,000 after buying an additional 195,005 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 345.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,215,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,136,000 after buying an additional 283,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 40,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.34. bluebird bio has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $31.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.52.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 111.73% and a negative net margin of 2,183.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that bluebird bio will post -5.07 EPS for the current year.

About bluebird bio (Get Rating)

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

