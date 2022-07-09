Analysts Set Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Target Price at $35.60

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.80.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COLB shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Columbia Banking System from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

NASDAQ COLB opened at $29.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.67. Columbia Banking System has a one year low of $26.97 and a one year high of $40.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.18.

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $170.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.09 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 31.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

In other news, CFO Aaron James Deer purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 15,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,956. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Craig D. Eerkes purchased 1,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $48,312.88. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,874.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,713 shares of company stock valued at $158,593. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 6.3% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

