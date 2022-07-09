Brokerages Set Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) PT at $16.33

Shares of Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.33.

Several research firms have issued reports on ENGIY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Engie from €14.00 ($14.58) to €15.50 ($16.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. HSBC upgraded Engie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Engie from €18.00 ($18.75) to €16.00 ($16.67) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Engie from €17.00 ($17.71) to €17.50 ($18.23) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get Engie alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ENGIY opened at $10.93 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. Engie has a one year low of $10.43 and a one year high of $16.78.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.7631 per share. This represents a yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th.

Engie Company Profile (Get Rating)

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.