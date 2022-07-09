Brokerages Set SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Target Price at $16.71

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.71.
SITC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of SITE Centers to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on SITE Centers from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SITE Centers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd.
Shares of SITC stock opened at $13.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.30. SITE Centers has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $17.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is 106.12%.
In other news, CEO David R. Lukes sold 310,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total transaction of $5,156,122.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,164,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,270.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 385.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 213,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after buying an additional 169,553 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SITE Centers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,562,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 150,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 85,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 30,691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.
SITE Centers Company Profile (Get Rating)
SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.
