Analysts Set Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Price Target at C$51.50

Shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$51.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AFN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$57.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares set a C$49.00 price target on shares of Ag Growth International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Ag Growth International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of AFN opened at C$32.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$32.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$35.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$616.12 million and a P/E ratio of 58.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 348.30, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Ag Growth International has a 1-year low of C$25.85 and a 1-year high of C$44.24.

Ag Growth International ( TSE:AFN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C($0.39). The company had revenue of C$292.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$296.48 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ag Growth International will post 3.8797241 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

