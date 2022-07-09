Contrasting Tiga Acquisition (NYSE:TINV) and DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV)

Tiga Acquisition (NYSE:TINV – Get Rating) and DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Get Tiga Acquisition alerts:

Tiga Acquisition has a beta of -0.05, suggesting that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DoubleVerify has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Tiga Acquisition and DoubleVerify, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tiga Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A DoubleVerify 0 2 10 0 2.83

DoubleVerify has a consensus target price of $34.27, indicating a potential upside of 39.83%. Given DoubleVerify’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DoubleVerify is more favorable than Tiga Acquisition.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tiga Acquisition and DoubleVerify’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiga Acquisition N/A N/A $23.19 million N/A N/A DoubleVerify $332.74 million 12.04 $29.31 million $0.17 144.18

DoubleVerify has higher revenue and earnings than Tiga Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Tiga Acquisition and DoubleVerify’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiga Acquisition N/A -109.51% 9.04% DoubleVerify 7.80% 5.63% 5.00%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.9% of Tiga Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.1% of DoubleVerify shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of DoubleVerify shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

DoubleVerify beats Tiga Acquisition on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tiga Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tiga Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Singapore.

DoubleVerify Company Profile (Get Rating)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments. The company's solutions include DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality, which evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance. Its solutions also comprise DV Publisher suite, a solution for digital publishers to manage revenue and increase inventory yield by improving video delivery, identifying lost or unfilled sales, and aggregate data across all inventory sources; and DV Pinnacle, a service and analytics platform user interface that allows its customers to adjust and deploy controls for their media plan and track campaign performance metrics across channels, formats, and devices. The company's software solutions are integrated in the digital advertising ecosystem, including programmatic platforms, connected TV, social media channels, and digital publishers. It serves brands, publishers, and other supply-side customers covering various industry verticals, including consumer packaged goods, financial services, telecommunications, technology, automotive, and healthcare. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Tiga Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiga Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.